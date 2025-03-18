DiVincenzo registered 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 132-130 overtime loss to the Pacers.
DiVincenzo has scored in double digits in every game since the beginning of March despite starting just two times over that stretch, and the veteran remains a solid fantasy contributor despite his role. DiVincenzo is averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game over his nine March appearances.
