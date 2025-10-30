DiVincenzo notched 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 loss to the Lakers.

DiVIncenzo was Minnesota's choice to take Anthony Edwards' (hamstring) place in the starting lineup, and he had an efficient game while Julius Randle and Jaden McDanials enjoyed the spotlight. Additional support from Rob Dillingham and Bones Hyland should also populate this spot over the next couple of weeks, but DiVincenzo has a firm hold on the role for now.