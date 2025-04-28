DiVincenzo finished with eight points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and five steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 victory over the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

DiVincenzo struggled in the shooting department in Game 4, hitting three of his 11 field-goal attempts, but made up for it defensively, with a game-high five steals off the bench. The veteran guard hasn't made a big impact in this series, but he helped Minnesota secure a crucial win, taking a commanding 3-1 lead. The series now shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 5.