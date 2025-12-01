DiVincenzo closed with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Sunday's 125-112 win over San Antonio.

The 28-year-old guard has been locked in from long range over the final couple weeks in November. DiVincenzo has drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight games, averaging 13.7 points, 4.1 boards, 3.4 threes and 1.1 steals during that span while shooting 43.6 percent (24-for-55) from beyond the arc.