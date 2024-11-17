DiVincenzo (back) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Suns.
DiVincenzo was a late addition to the injury report Sunday due to back spasms, though he will seemingly play through the issue against Phoenix. The 27-year-old has yet to miss a game with his new club. However, he has struggled thus far, averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting only 33.6 percent from the field across 25.7 minutes per game in 13 regular-season outings.
