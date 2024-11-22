DiVincenzo (back) has been cleared to play Monday against the Raptors.
DiVincenzo was added to the injury report as questionable due to back spasms, but the issue isn't significant enough to hold him out of this one. He's coming off a solid 15-point performance Sunday against the Suns.
