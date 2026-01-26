DiVincenzo logged 22 points (7-19 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-85 loss to Golden State.

Facing the team he spent the 2022-23 campaign with, DiVincenzo produced his best scoring effort since Jan. 8 while tying his season high in made three-pointers. The 28-year-old guard has scored in double digits in nine of the last 10 games, averaging 14.6 points, 5.0 boards, 4.5 assists, 3.8 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch.