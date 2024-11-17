DiVincenzo is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns due to back spasms.
DiVincenzo is a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign. He's averaged 19.7 minutes per game over his last three appearances. If he's downgraded to out, Nickeil Alexander-Walker would likely see increased minutes, while Rob Dillingham could carve out a larger role in the rotation.
