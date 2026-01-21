DiVincenzo notched 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-122 loss to the Jazz.

DiVincenzo handed out a team-high eight assists, which also tied a season high Tuesday. The combo guard has averaged 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.0 minutes per contest through 10 games this month, shooting 42.9 percent from the floor.