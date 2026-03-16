Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Nearly double-doubles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo supplied 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 loss to the Thunder.
This was a strong showing for DiVincenzo in what's been a volatile couple of weeks for the guard. Over his last seven games, he's shooting just 40.4 percent from the field for averages of 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Continues to struggle to score•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Drains four triples against Toronto•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Pours in 18 points•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Drains five treys in win•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Flirts with double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Struggles in win•