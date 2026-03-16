DiVincenzo supplied 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 loss to the Thunder.

This was a strong showing for DiVincenzo in what's been a volatile couple of weeks for the guard. Over his last seven games, he's shooting just 40.4 percent from the field for averages of 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes per contest.