DiVincenzo ended with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 109-80 win over the Lakers.

DiVincenzo finished one assist shy of a double-double in what was one of his best performances of the season. This could provide a boost to his confidence, as he's had a tough campaign so far. Through 20 regular-season appearances, DiVincenzo has shot 36.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.