DiVincenzo produced 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 104-103 victory over the Spurs.

DiVincenzo has struggled with consistency this season, but he was tremendous Sunday and is currently on a heater for Minnesota. Over his last three games, he's averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 4.7 three-pointers on 55.3 percent shooting from the field.