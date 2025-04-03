DiVincenzo is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Nets.
After serving a one-game suspension, DiVincenzo will be back in the rotation Thursday. Over his last four appearances, DiVincenzo has averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 20.2 minutes per game.
