Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

DiVincenzo is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Nets.

After serving a one-game suspension, DiVincenzo will be back in the rotation Thursday. Over his last four appearances, DiVincenzo has averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 20.2 minutes per game.

More News