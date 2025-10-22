Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Off injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo (rest) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
DiVincenzo was held out of the preseason finale along with most of the notable players on his squad. He could have a major role in the regular-season opener if Anthony Edwards (back) ends up getting ruled out.
