Minnesota announced Monday that DiVincenzo will be sidelined indefinitely with a Grade 3 left great toe sprain.
The Timberwolves are getting a second opinion and are evaluating treatment options, but it sounds like the franchise is preparing for an extended absence. Mike Conley is likely to remain in the starting lineup going forward, and guys like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rob Dillingham could get more opportunities in the backcourt.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Won't play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Remains out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Won't play against New York•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Pops for season-high 28 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Sets new season-high scoring mark•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 15 in start•