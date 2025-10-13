Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's exhibition game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.
Along with several other regulars in the rotation, DiVincenzo will get the night off Monday. The 28-year-old guard's next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Bulls.
