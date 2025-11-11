DiVincenzo supplied 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Jazz.

DiVincenzo continues to thrive as Minnesota's starting point guard, while Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham don't appear to be a threat to his role right now. Through 11 outings, DiVincenzo is on pace for sixth-round fantasy value in nine-category formats with averages of 13.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1,2 steals and 2.9 three-pointers.