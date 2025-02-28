DiVincenzo (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.

DiVincenzo returned from a 19-game absence due to a left great toe sprain during Thursday's 111-102 loss to the Lakers, recording nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes. If the 28-year-old combo guard joins Anthony Edwards (suspension) on the shelf for the second night of the club's back-to-back set, Terrence Shannon and Rob Dillingham are candidates for an uptick in playing time.