DiVincenzo chipped in seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

DiVincenzo has replaced Mike Conley as the starting floor general to begin the 2025-26 campaign, but he got off to a rough start Wednesday with six turnovers in 20 minutes. Mike Conley was just as quiet in 13 minutes, and it's unlikely the Timberwolves pivot away from DiVincenzo after just one poor showing. DiVincenzo is a strong per-minute fantasy producer in assists, steals and three-pointers, and he does have some solid appeal going forward if he holds onto this job.