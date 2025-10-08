DiVincenzo managed just three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in nine minutes during Tuesday's preseason loss to Indiana.

DiVincenzo shifted to the bench after starting the first game of the preseason, delivering an underwhelming performance. Since arriving in Minnesota last season, DiVincenzo has struggled to recapture the form he showed in New York. While it does appear as though Minnesota will go with Mike Conley as the starting point guard, DiVincenzo could certainly be tasked with playing closer to starter's minutes. The hope is that he can rediscover his best form as the Timberwolves make another push for a championship.