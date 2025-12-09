DiVincenzo registered two points (1-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 108-105 loss to the Suns.

DiVincenzo has not been efficient with the ball in his last two games, shooting a combined 3-13 from the field and 1-10 from three. In the six games prior to this cold streak, DiVincenzo averaged 15.2 points and 4.0 threes made on a blistering 41.4 percent clip, so he will likely eventually bounce back, with his next opportunity to do so being Friday against the Warriors.