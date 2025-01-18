DiVincenzo (toe) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers.
DiVincenzo will miss his second straight contest Saturday due to a toe injury. Mike Conley will likely draw another start in his absence. DiVincenzo's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Memphis.
