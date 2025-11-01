default-cbs-image
DiVincenzo (face) returned to Saturday's game against the Hornets with 3:57 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.

DiVincenzo took an elbow to the face early in the second quarter but quickly returned to the bench before checking back in. The 28-year-old guard appears good to go for the remainder of the game.

