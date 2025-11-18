Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 14 points in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo had 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 26 minutes during Monday's 120-96 win over Dallas.
None of the starters for Minnesota eclipsed 29 minutes, with the score getting out of hand quickly. DiVincenzo has held his own as the starting point guard and is on pace to post top-75 value in nine-category formats on a per-game basis with 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.9 three-pointers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Plays well in win•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Powers Wolves to win•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Available for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Returns Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Exits to locker room Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Fills in with 14 points•