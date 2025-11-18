DiVincenzo had 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 26 minutes during Monday's 120-96 win over Dallas.

None of the starters for Minnesota eclipsed 29 minutes, with the score getting out of hand quickly. DiVincenzo has held his own as the starting point guard and is on pace to post top-75 value in nine-category formats on a per-game basis with 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.9 three-pointers.