DiVincenzo notched 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over the Clippers.
DiVincenzo replaced Mike Conley in the starting lineup Monday, helping the Timberwolves snap a three-game losing streak. This is a move that is likely to stick for Minnesota, at least in the short term. DiVincenzo is trending up quickly, and he's been the second most valuable player in Minnesota behind Anthony Edwards over the past 10 games in nine-category formats.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Starting Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Puts up 26 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Pops for season-high 22•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Pops for season-high 19 points•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Nearly double-doubles•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Not starting Wednesday•