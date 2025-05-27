DiVincenzo closed Monday's 128-126 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals with 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes.

DiVincenzo had arguably his best game of the playoffs, ending as one of three Timberwolves to score at least 20 points. Prior to Monday, DiVincenzo had scored single digits in nine of the previous 10 games. While DiVincenzio, Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were all able to play above themselves, Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards combined for just 21 points, ultimately resulting in what was a disappointing result for the home team.