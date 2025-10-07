default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

DiVincenzo won't start in Tuesday's preseason game against the Pacers.

With Anthony Edwards (rest) returning for Minnesota's second preseason matchup, DiVincenzo will retreat to the bench. The 28-year-old guard recorded eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 12 minutes in Saturday's preseason-opening victory over Denver.

More News