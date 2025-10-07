Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Sliding back to bench Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo won't start in Tuesday's preseason game against the Pacers.
With Anthony Edwards (rest) returning for Minnesota's second preseason matchup, DiVincenzo will retreat to the bench. The 28-year-old guard recorded eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 12 minutes in Saturday's preseason-opening victory over Denver.
