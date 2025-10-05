DiVincenzo will start in Saturday's preseason game against the Nuggets.

With Anthony Edwards (rest) and Mike Conley (rest) sidelined, Rob Dillingham and DiVincenzo will join the starting five in Minnesota's preseason opener. Over 62 regular-season games (10 starts) in the 2024-25 season, the 28-year-old guard averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 25.9 minutes per game.