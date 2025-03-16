DiVincenzo will start Sunday's game against the Jazz.
DiVincenzo will enter the starting lineup because Mike Conley (rest) is out of the lineup. In his last start, DiVincenzo saw a very similar role to when he plays off the bench, so his fantasy outlook doesn't figure to be impacted all that much.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Back to bench Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Provides boost from deep in start•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Will start against Charlotte•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Strong showing from second unit•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Available to face Utah•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Questionable Friday•