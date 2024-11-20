DiVincenzo (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

DiVincenzo was a late addition to the injury report Sunday due to back spasms, but he played through the issue and finished with 15 points, his second-highest mark of the season. Mike Conley (toe) is also questionable, so if both guards are sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker would be in store for a major workload against Toronto.