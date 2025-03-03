DiVincenzo posted 24 points (8-14 FG, 8-13 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and five steals in 27 minutes of the bench during Sunday's 116-98 victory over Phoenix.

While Minnesota dealt with injuries to bigger names like Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert (back) in February, DiVincenzo's absence from the second unit was also keenly felt. The 24 points were his best showing in three games since making his return from a toe injury, while the eight made three-pointers and the five steals were both season highs. Since getting back into the lineup, DiVincenzo's gone 15-for-29 (51.7 percent) from beyond the arc.