DiVincenzo finished Monday's 114-93 victory over the Hornets with 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 28 minutes.

DiVincenzo took advantage of a favorable matchup, turning in arguably his best all-around performance of the season. He continues to share the point guard role with Mike Conley, as both players provide value to the team. An injury to Conley would thrust DiVincenzo into a role similar to what he had down the stretch last season in New York. As for right now, DiVincenzo should be a lock to see close to 25 minutes per night.