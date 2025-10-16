Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Suiting up Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo (rest) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bulls, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
DiVincenzo was held out of Monday's matchup for rest purposes. He's been deployed as both a starter and off the bench so far this preseason, so it remains to be seen what role he'll take on Thursday evening.
