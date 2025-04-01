DiVincenzo will miss Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to a suspension, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

DiVincenzo was one of many players involved in an on-court scuffle between the Timberwolves and Pistons, which resulted in the NBA suspending him and teammate Naz Reid for one game each. Minnesota will likely turn to Rob Dillingham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaylen Clark and Joe Ingles to help pick up the slack in the backcourt in Denver.