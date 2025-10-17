Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Taking seat in exhibition finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo (rest) is out for Friday's preseason finale against Philadelphia.
The combo guard will join the rest of Minnesota's key players on the bench Friday. DiVincenzo should be ready to roll for Wednesday's season opener against the Trail Blazers.
