Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: To begin season as starter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo will be the starting point guard for the Timberwolves moving forward, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
DiVincenzo will replace Mike Conley as the starting floor general to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Conley will remain a vital piece for Minnesota, but as a reserve. DiVincenzo started 10 regular-season games last season, averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.
