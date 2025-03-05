DiVincenzo will be in the starting lineup for the Timberwolves on Wednesday against the Hornets.

DiVincenzo has played in four games since returning from a 19-game absence due to injury. The veteran sharpshooter has averaged 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds. 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game, shooting 45.2 percent from the floor and 52.8 percent from deep in the last four games for Minnesota.