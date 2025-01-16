Now Playing

DiVincenzo is out for Friday's game versus the Knicks due to a left big toe sprain.

DiVincenzo will miss Friday's contest against his former team due to a toe injury. Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rob Dillingham are all candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. DiVincenzo's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Cleveland.

