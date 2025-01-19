DiVincenzo (toe) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
DiVincenzo is set to miss a third straight game with a toe problem, and there's no certainty on when he'll be back. His next chance to suit up will come against the Mavericks on Wednesday, and in his absence, Mike Conley should get another start at point guard.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Remains out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Won't play against New York•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Pops for season-high 28 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Sets new season-high scoring mark•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 15 in start•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Starting Monday•