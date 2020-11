Davis has been dealt to Minnesota in exchange for Omari Spellman, Jacob Evans and a future second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is the second time in three days in which the veteran center has been traded. Davis was previously dealt to New York from Utah on Thursday, and now he will head to Minnesota. In 28 games played last season, Davis averaged 1.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over 10.8 minutes per contest.