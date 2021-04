Davis added two points (2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist during Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn.

Davis played for the first time since Feb. 8 and he didn't disappoint. The center tied a season high off the glass while finishing with at least one tally in every major statistical category across 10 minutes of action. Tuesday's outing snapped a streak of 30 straight games watching from the sidelines.