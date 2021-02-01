Davis started at center in Sunday's 109-104 win over the Cavaliers and finished scoreless (0-2 FG) with five rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist in 23 minutes.

Starting his second straight game with both Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) and Naz Reid (wrist) out, Davis didn't do much offensively, but he contributed some impressive defensive stats before fouling out. His stay in the starting five will likely be short-lived, so Davis is probably best avoided in fantasy leagues with weekly lineup moves.