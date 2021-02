Davis started Sunday's win over the Cavs and finished scoreless (0-2 FG) with five rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist.

Starting his second straight game with both Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid out, Davis didn't do much offensively, but he contributed some impressive defensive stats before fouling out in 23 minutes. His stay in the starting five will likely be short-lived, so Davis is probably best avoided in weekly fantasy leagues.