Timberwolves' Egor Koulechov: Joins Minnesota for summer league

Koulechov will play for the Timberwolves in summer league, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

Koulechov went unselected during the 2018 NBA Draft after bouncing around during his four years in college. He began at Arizona State before moving to Rice for his sophomore and junior years before finally ending up at Florida last season. As a senior, he started in all 34 of his appearances, averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds across 30.6 minutes. He also flashed some range, shooting 39.8 percent during 2017-18. Though Koulevhov played small forward at Florida, he may have to convert to shooting guard in the NBA, as he comes in at just 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds.