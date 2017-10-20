Millsap's returning rights were traded to the Timberwolves from the Suns on Friday.

Millsap has struggled to find the floor during his first three seasons in the NBA, totaling 69 games played for two different franchises (Utah and Phoenix) and never averaging more than 5.3 points per game. He'll look to get a fresh start in the Wolves' G-League system.

