Timberwolves' Elijah Millsap: Traded to Wolves' G-League affiliate
Millsap's returning rights were traded to the Timberwolves from the Suns on Friday.
Millsap has struggled to find the floor during his first three seasons in the NBA, totaling 69 games played for two different franchises (Utah and Phoenix) and never averaging more than 5.3 points per game. He'll look to get a fresh start in the Wolves' G-League system.
More News
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....