Timberwolves' Enrique Freeman: Joins Minnesota on two-way deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeman agreed to a two-way contract with the Timberwolves on Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
A second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Freeman was limited to 22 regular-season appearances with the Pacers in 2024-25. He made a strong impression in the Summer League, however, averaging 16.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
