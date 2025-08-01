Freeman agreed to a two-way contract with the Timberwolves on Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

A second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Freeman was limited to 22 regular-season appearances with the Pacers in 2024-25. He made a strong impression in the Summer League, however, averaging 16.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.