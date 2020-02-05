Timberwolves' Evan Turner: Traded to Timberwolves

Turner is being trading to the Timberwolves as part of a four-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Turner will head to Minnesota along with Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, and Jarred Vanderbilt in a blockbluster deal. Robert Covington and Jordan Bell will head to Houston, Clint Capela and Nene to Atlanta, and Gerald Green, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop and Shabazz Napier to Denver. Turner was only averaging 13 minutes a contest in Atlanta, playing in one game since the new year. A change of scenery could spark a new role for the veteran in the second half of the season.