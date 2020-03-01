Timberwolves' Evan Turner: Unlikely to join team

Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders admitted Sunday that the prospect of Turner reporting to the team at some point hasn't been discussed, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After Turner was acquired from the Hawks on Feb. 4, the Timberwolves were expected to work toward a buyout agreement with the veteran wing, who is in the final season of a four-year, $70 million contract. Turner was allowed to meet with prospective suitors while Minnesota discussed the buyout with his representatives, but the 31-year-old ultimately wasn't able to find a new home before the March 1 deadline for players to sign with other teams and retain postseason eligibility. With Turner's window for joining a contending club likely having closed, his season may be over, too. The rebuilding Timberwolves don't have any plans to include Turner in their rotation, so he'll presumably remain away from the team for the final month and a half of the season before becoming a free agent this summer.