Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Another double-double in loss
Dieng turned in 15 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Pacers.
Dieng drew another start with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee/illness) still sidelined and posted his sixth double-double in the last 13 tilts. With Towns reportedly recovered from his knee injury and now merely trying to shake off the illness, it's possible Dieng will head back to the bench for Friday's rematch versus the Pacers. If not though, Dieng will likely make for a solid option in daily leagues yet again.
