Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Approaches double-double Monday
Dieng finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in Monday's 127-99 win over the Cavaliers.
Dieng has seen his playing time dip dramatically this season while transitioning to a full-time bench role behind starting power forward Taj Gibson, but the Louisville big man is in the midst of one of his best stretches of the campaign. With 10.2 points (on 60.6 percent shooting), 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 20.8 minutes per game over his last five outings, Dieng could warrant a pickup in deeper settings, though it will take an injury to Gibson or Karl-Anthony Towns for him to gain more universal appeal.
